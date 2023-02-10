Advertise With Us
Mystery in Fort Morgan after a couple sees man in distress

By Ariel Mallory and WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - A couple is raising concerns after seeing a man take his raft out in choppy waters and appear to struggle.

The couple, Pat and Stephanie Taylor, said they saw a man take an inflatable raft out at The Pines public boat launch on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

They said the water conditions were rough and the man appeared to struggle rowing the boat as the current continued to pull him out.

The Taylors returned the next day and saw the man’s vehicle was still there, parked on the side of the road.

The couple said they contacted the sheriff’s office, but they are not able to investigate until the man’s family reports him missing.

Pat and Stephanie have continued to reach out to law enforcement this week, but continue to get told the same thing.

The man’s car has a Texas license plate and is still at the boat launch.

---

