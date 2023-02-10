NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette discusses ‘Kickoff to Rebuild’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette and Lowe’s Home Improvement partner Jamie Lafranchi discuss this year’s ‘Kickoff to Rebuild’ initiative.

Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit rebuilding communities in need, has partnered with Lowe’s, the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL, to provide essential home repairs for six families in Glendale’s beloved Ocotillo Rose neighborhood. Through Kickoff to Rebuild, a Super Bowl sanctioned event, the organization has helped repair more than 170 homes, engaged more than 5,000 volunteers and invested more than $5 million to communities in need.

For more information head to REBUILDINGTOGETHER.ORG

This interview is provided by Rebuilding Together.

