Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette discusses ‘Kickoff to Rebuild’

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - NFL Running Back Leonard Fournette and Lowe’s Home Improvement partner Jamie Lafranchi discuss this year’s ‘Kickoff to Rebuild’ initiative.

Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit rebuilding communities in need, has partnered with Lowe’s, the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL, to provide essential home repairs for six families in Glendale’s beloved Ocotillo Rose neighborhood. Through Kickoff to Rebuild, a Super Bowl sanctioned event, the organization has helped repair more than 170 homes, engaged more than 5,000 volunteers and invested more than $5 million to communities in need.

For more information head to REBUILDINGTOGETHER.ORG

This interview is provided by Rebuilding Together.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

NANA'S KITCHEN
Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Postal Petals
Virtual flower arranging with Postal Petals
Decorations for the big game
Get football party ready with Party City
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department