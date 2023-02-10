MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

The forecast ahead of us has some uncertainty. Models are in disagreement with the timing, so heading into the rest of today and tomorrow, it’s best to have the rain gear handy. Rain chances are on the rise for this afternoon and evening, but the timing, amount, and coverage are still what is uncertain (I know - a lot). I am expecting scattered showers along the Gulf Coast heading into this evening, which could impact the Mardi Gras parades rolling along the Gulf Coast. Pack the rain gear and stay warm as temperatures will be in the 50s.

Heading into tomorrow, rain coverage is pretty similar. Temperatures will be in the 40s to begin the morning but will warm up into the mid-to-upper 50s by the afternoon.

Sunshine returns Sunday, and we quickly warm back up heading into next week.

Looking ahead, the end of next week could bring some strong to severe storms. We will continue to monitor, and keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great weekend, and from this KC fan - GO CHIEFS!

