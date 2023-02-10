Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Crime Update
By WALA Staff
Feb. 10, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson.

