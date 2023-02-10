Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform, and crime stats. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson.

Tune in to Perspectives Saturday morning at 9am on FOX10 for this important conversation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

Credit Card Rewards
Credit Card Rewards
Singing Valentines
Singing Valentines
Author Scott White talks about his book ‘The Life Is Too Short Guy’
Author Scott White talks about his book ‘The Life Is Too Short Guy’
Joe talks with Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle about the Big Game and...
Joe talks with Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle about the Big Game and Valentine’s Day