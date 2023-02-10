Semmes town hall to discuss annexation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night, all about annexation.

This came on the heels of Mobile mayor’s released his four annexation proposals. Now, Semmes has its own plans to grow.

“We have been growing very quickly,” said Jeffrey McKee, city planner.

Many said Semmes is on the rise, and they want to be a part of it. Many people who have property touching city limits could pick up a petition and apply to join the city of Semmes.

“I just feel like this is a new beginning, new city, and I can have a better voice in what’s going on and what’s going to happen than I would in Mobile,“ said Janice Cunningham, wanting to be annexed.

Others agreeD.

“I feel that if Semmes grows, that it will benefit the area that I’ve lived in for 56 years,” said Judy Poole.

The City of Semmes hosted its first annexation town hall, and everyone in the crowd wanted to learn more.

“The more people that we have, the more opportunities that we do have for development to come in, so when the developer comes in, they want to see numbers, so the more rooftops that we have in city limits, the more likely the developer is to bring their business,” said Jeffrey McKee, city planner.

Mckee said some of the benefits included getting to vote in Semmes, debris service, and maintanence of city roads and right of ways.

Already, the city has seen lots of expansion in the past few years. They had a new city hall, which opened this past November, a growing police department, and public safety complex.

Though this town hall comes after the City of Mobile releasing it’s annexation plans, officials said there is no beef.

“Mobile did put out their plan with four maps,“ said McKee. “Basically, what this meeting was was to put our plan out as well, so this isn’t a battle between either one of us, we just want to put our plan out, as they did.”

Semmes officials said if you are wanting to annex in, your utilities, school district, and zip code will not change.

If you want to petition or see the plans, click here.

