Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Shower chances continue

By Jason Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Rain chances lingered through the day on Thursday. A stalled front to our east will be the focus for scattered rain chances through Saturday.

Rain chances are 30% for tonight’s Order of Polka Dots Parade. We will see temps in the low 60s. Expect cooler conditions with scattered light showers continuing on Friday.

We have a higher 50% scattered chance of rain for the Order of Inca and Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Friday evening. 

More light rain chances will continue on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Things finally begin to gradually clear on Saturday night.

Super Bowl Sunday looks nice !

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

Today's outlook: Thursday evening, Feb. 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Thursday evening, Feb. 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
An icky day for our Thursday…
An icky day for our Thursday…
An icky day for our Thursday…
An icky day for our Thursday…
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Feb. 9, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Feb. 9, 2023