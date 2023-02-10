Shower chances continue

(WALA) - Rain chances lingered through the day on Thursday. A stalled front to our east will be the focus for scattered rain chances through Saturday.

Rain chances are 30% for tonight’s Order of Polka Dots Parade. We will see temps in the low 60s. Expect cooler conditions with scattered light showers continuing on Friday.

We have a higher 50% scattered chance of rain for the Order of Inca and Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Friday evening.

More light rain chances will continue on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Things finally begin to gradually clear on Saturday night.

Super Bowl Sunday looks nice !

