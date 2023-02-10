Advertise With Us
Someone just missed out on $500,000

Someone just missed out on $500,000(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.

The $500,000 will now go into an unclaimed prize pool alongside other expired prizes.

However, this was not the case for a $4 million lottery ticket which was claimed Thursday by a woman in Hinds County. The ticket was sold in January and is the largest in state history.

Below is a list of expired prizes so far, which was provided by the Mississippi Lottery.

Mega Millions:

1 prize of $20,000

1 prize of $10,000

Powerball:

3 prizes of $50,000

1 prize of $150,000

1 prize of $500,000

Mississippi Match 5:

1 prize of $185,000

