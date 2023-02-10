Advertise With Us
Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here.

