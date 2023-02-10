Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD.

MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury.

MPD said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. and two of the victims were sitting in the car when they were shot.

No arrest has been made but MPD said they do have a suspect and are working to locate him.

