Virtual flower arranging with Postal Petals

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Think farm-to-table produce box, but make it fresh flowers! That’s exactly what Postal Petals does. They connect flower lovers directly to farms to receive fresh flowers at a competitive price point when compared to the retail marketplace. Each stem is handpicked and cut just hours before they are carefully packaged and shipped to you for delivery within 36 hours of harvest, ensuring quality and freshness.

Once you open your Petal Box, you can build those beautiful loose blooms into stunning arrangements with a quick video tutorial or virtual hands-on workshop with one of their professional florists. Each Petal Box includes vibrant flowers sourced domestically from eco-friendly farms. Postal Petals provides high-quality flowers to those who enjoy the mood-enhancing beauty of bold blooms and appreciate the mind-calming experience of arranging them. This helps to introduce a new way for people to enjoy the beauty of fresh flowers through the experience of arranging them. From calla lilies to cheery sunflowers to picturesque peonies, there’s a new floral adventure inside every Postal Petals box.

Postal Petals is similar to a farm-to-table produce box service, but for fresh flowers. They have built a community of more than 20 domestic farms to curate and ship only the freshest, highest-quality flowers available. Each box arrives with bundles of blooms that clients can then break apart and design in a way that best suits their creative musings.

Not only do they offer a flower subscription box, but once you receive your box you can watch quick tutorial videos, or opt-in for a live virtual floral workshop on their website. The workshop will focus on the flowers delivered in that week’s box.

If you’re interested in ordering your own box, you can head on over to their website and order a single box or start a subscription.

