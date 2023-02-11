An icky, soaker of a Saturday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

An area of low pressure will create steady, light to moderate rain through the morning and into the early afternoon across the Gulf Coast. We could get some breaks in the rain in the late afternoon, but more showers will likely develop in the evening. Not only will it be wet, but it will also be chilly and breezy with highs struggling to get to 50 and NW wind 15-20 mph. Sorry, it will be a bummer of a day.

The rain will gradually wind down overnight as the low pulls away and we will have much nicer conditions for Sunday. Sunday morning will be in the low 40s and the afternoon will be sunny with highs around 60.

Monday starts chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Valentine’s day looks nice with lows in the mid 40s and highs around 70. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the evening.

