Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody.

Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright.

Holder appeared before a judge late Friday evening and was given no bond.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

