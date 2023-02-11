Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody.

Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright.

Holder appeared before a judge late Friday evening and was given no bond.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.

