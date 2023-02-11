Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Mount Vernon shooting that killed a man in a home on Jan. 27.

Alvin Adams surrendered and was charged with murder for the death of James Pendleton.

According to authorities, Pendleton was shot dead at a home after he opened the front door.

Two other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting. According to a release, the family members saw two men running away from the scene.

FOX10 News will provide more information when it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.