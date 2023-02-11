Advertise With Us
Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a Mount Vernon shooting that killed a man in a home on Jan. 27.

Alvin Adams surrendered and was charged with murder for the death of James Pendleton.

According to authorities, Pendleton was shot dead at a home after he opened the front door.

Two other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting. According to a release, the family members saw two men running away from the scene.

FOX10 News will provide more information when it becomes available.

