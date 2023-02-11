Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road.

Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.

Her arraignment is set for next week.

Meanwhile, Moses Richardson was denied bond. He also is not allowed to contact Watson’s family and may not possess firearms.

His arraignment is Feb. 15.

