Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond hearings were held Friday for the two people accused of gunning down Destiny Watson at a Prichard gas station on St. Stephens Road.

Adrianna Gossett had a $250,000 bond, but the judge denied the prosecutor’s request that part of that bond be paid in cash. However, the judge did place conditions on Gossett’s bond including no contact with Watson’s family, and she has to wear an ankle monitor.

Her arraignment is set for next week.

Meanwhile, Moses Richardson was denied bond. He also is not allowed to contact Watson’s family and may not possess firearms.

His arraignment is Feb. 15.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

Discussions about annexation tonight in Semmes
Semmes town hall to discuss annexation
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting
Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Marcus Spanevelo pleads ‘not guilty’ in Cassie Carli case