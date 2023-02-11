FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning.

According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.

A 19-year-old was driving a SUV behind the trooper when the FHP vehicle began to make a U-turn.

The agency says the the SUV collided with the Charger. The trooper suffered serious injuries, while the SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 319 was closed for 4 hours due to the investigation, FHP said.

An FHP spokesperson told WCTV Saturday evening that the injured trooper was in good spirits, and there’s a belief she can make a full recovery.

This is still an active investigation.

