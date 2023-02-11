Advertise With Us
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday.

Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.

Police said Johnson decided to steal the baby’s Christmas gifts. As Johnson was leaving, she smashed the victim’s car window and ran away, according to police.

Johnson is charged with first-degree burglary.

---

