Johnson Road West to close to through traffic during utility relocation work

Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through...
Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for utility relocation work. The work is expected to take about a week to complete, according to the Mobile County Commission.(Mobile County Comission)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for utility relocation work, the Mobile County Commission announced.

Officials said the work, which is in Mobile County Commission District 3, should take about a week to complete.

Johnson Road West will be open to local traffic only while the work occurs. The closure point is just south of Miller Creek, officials said.

A signed detour will direct drivers around the closed road using Airport Boulevard, Snow Road and Jeff Hamilton Road.

