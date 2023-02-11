Advertise With Us
New program pairs at-risk youth with first responders

Bigs with Badges hopes to encourage kids to have higher aspirations
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bigs with Badges is a new program launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and Mobile’s first responders.

The program pairs at-risk children with mentors who are firefighters, paramedics and police officers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama CEO Aimee Risser talked about the excitement surrounding the new program.

“Research is in and its highly effective for building bridges for first responders in the communities that they serve which is why we are so excited to bring that element here,” she said.

The goal of Bigs with Badges is to encourage kids to have higher aspirations, avoid risky behaviors and reach educational success.

