Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Order of Inca took center stage Friday night in downtown Mobile as thousands of folks braved the rain in hopes of catching beads, MoonPies and other trinkets.

The Incas have been parading since 1975. Their theme this year was “Inca Tells a Story.” The parade included 17 floats.

The Mobile Police Department estimated that 8,396 people attended the parade.

Police said they responded to two reports of incidents during the event but didn’t provide additional details.

In addition, 21 individuals received parking citations and 24 vehicles were towed for violating parking regulations, police said.

