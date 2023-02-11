Pensacola PD asks public’s help to find robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man they say robbed a convenience store on Garden Street at gunpoint.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.