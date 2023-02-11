Advertise With Us
Pensacola PD asks public’s help to find robbery suspect

By WALA Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man they say robbed a convenience store on Garden Street at gunpoint.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department.

