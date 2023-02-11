Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rains can’t stop Apollo’s Mystic Ladies from rolling in Daphne

By Lee Peck
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite all the rain earlier – there was a good break – just in time for the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to roll on the Eastern Shore.

“Rain always comes before the rainbow – So… happy Mardi Gras,” said Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen.

“Lee: You’re loving it? – Woman: Yeah -- I love it!!! Lee: What do you love about Mardi Gras? – Woman: I love all the music, excitement… catching all the fun stuff.”

Friday night – the good times definitely required a back up plan including an umbrella or maybe a poncho -- anything to stay dry -- just ask our colleagues on the our FOX 10 Mardi Gras Float!

“Lee: Are y’all staying dry? Lenise: Yes, the rain is holding off… thank goodness… whooaaa!!!”

The ladies were throwing and die hard Mardi Gras parade-goers were there for it!

“Lee: What all have y’all caught? -- Girls: I caught a giant seahorse, an octopus!”

“Lee: All the way from Tennessee – what do you think? – Man: East Tennessee… I love Mardi Gras – first time! Lee: Expectations met? – Man: Absolutely – having a blast!”

“Girl: I caught a pig and a bag of candy – and I gave it to you because I want to be nice and that’s my goal this year. Lee: Well… thanks so much for the candy! Girl: You’re welcome. Lee: Happy Mardi Gras! – Girl: Happy Mardi Gras too!!!”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile
Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile
Multiple parades scheduled Saturday in Mobile, Baldwin counties
Multiple parades scheduled Saturday in Mobile, Baldwin counties
Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile
Order of Inca Parade takes to streets of downtown Mobile
Apollo's Mystic Ladies roll despite weather
Apollo's Mystic Ladies roll despite weather