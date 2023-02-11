Rains can’t stop Apollo’s Mystic Ladies from rolling in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite all the rain earlier – there was a good break – just in time for the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to roll on the Eastern Shore.

“Rain always comes before the rainbow – So… happy Mardi Gras,” said Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen.

“Lee: You’re loving it? – Woman: Yeah -- I love it!!! Lee: What do you love about Mardi Gras? – Woman: I love all the music, excitement… catching all the fun stuff.”

Friday night – the good times definitely required a back up plan including an umbrella or maybe a poncho -- anything to stay dry -- just ask our colleagues on the our FOX 10 Mardi Gras Float!

“Lee: Are y’all staying dry? Lenise: Yes, the rain is holding off… thank goodness… whooaaa!!!”

The ladies were throwing and die hard Mardi Gras parade-goers were there for it!

“Lee: What all have y’all caught? -- Girls: I caught a giant seahorse, an octopus!”

“Lee: All the way from Tennessee – what do you think? – Man: East Tennessee… I love Mardi Gras – first time! Lee: Expectations met? – Man: Absolutely – having a blast!”

“Girl: I caught a pig and a bag of candy – and I gave it to you because I want to be nice and that’s my goal this year. Lee: Well… thanks so much for the candy! Girl: You’re welcome. Lee: Happy Mardi Gras! – Girl: Happy Mardi Gras too!!!”

---

