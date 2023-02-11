Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine Prom in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Worldwide, millions danced the night away at former NFL player Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine Prom, and it happened locally.

Dayspring Baptist Church hosted the VIP experience for hundreds of individuals with special needs. What made Friday night so special is it’s their first time back in-person after COVID.

On the foundation’s website, Tim Tebow said COVID can cancel a lot of things, but it can’t cancel love and value for people.

“It’s a prom-like experience, for sure, they get the red-carpet treatment, and we get to call their name,” said Lee Hanks, connections pastor at Dayspring. “They get cheered as they come through, but even more they have activities they can do, limo rides, game room. They can get their hair, nails, and makeup done.”

The Friday before Valentine’s is dedicated to anyone living with special needs 14 and older to let loose...or should we say footloose?

“I like to dance, and I like the Mardi Gras music,” said Lenny Reichelt.

The Tim Tebow foundation launched Night to Shine in 2014, and organizers said 15% of people live with some sort of special disability.

Many people on the dancefloor said it’s their favorite time of the whole year.

“Great, fun!” said Linda Turner. “Every year I’ve been, every year they have had it except when they had COVID and couldn’t have it, but every year I’ve been.”

Many strutted down the red carpet and waved and smiled for the crowd, along with their buddies.

So many hit the dance floor and showed off all the dance moves.

“They’re valued, and they are made in the image of God, so it’s night to be able to have a time for them,” said Hanks.

Dayspring Baptist Church had 200 guests and over 400 volunteers.

To be a participant, volunteer, or host church for next year, click here.

