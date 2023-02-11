What makes a thunderstorm severe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It sometimes gets confusing when there’s a big thunderstorm outside and there’s no warning for that storm. So what makes a storm severe?

Technically for a storm to be severe it has to hit one of three criteria. It has to have winds of at least 58 mph, or it has to have hail one inch or larger, or it has to be producing a tornado.

Those are the three criteria. Believe it or not, a lot of heavy rain, a lot of lightning, on their own, those don’t make a storm severe.

Even though they are common in our, we need to take severe thunderstorms seriously because sometimes they have winds as strong as 125 mph and often severe thunderstorms do very similar damage as tornadoes.

Always pay attention and take action when there’s a severe thunderstorm warning.

