Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

What makes a thunderstorm severe?

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It sometimes gets confusing when there’s a big thunderstorm outside and there’s no warning for that storm. So what makes a storm severe?

Technically for a storm to be severe it has to hit one of three criteria. It has to have winds of at least 58 mph, or it has to have hail one inch or larger, or it has to be producing a tornado.

Those are the three criteria. Believe it or not, a lot of heavy rain, a lot of lightning, on their own, those don’t make a storm severe.

Even though they are common in our, we need to take severe thunderstorms seriously because sometimes they have winds as strong as 125 mph and often severe thunderstorms do very similar damage as tornadoes.

Always pay attention and take action when there’s a severe thunderstorm warning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Marcus Spanevelo pleads ‘not guilty’ in Cassie Carli case
Mobile man heads to Super Bowl 57 as video assistant for Eagles
Bond hearings held for 2 charged in St. Stephens Road homicide
Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting
Arrest made in Mount Vernon shooting