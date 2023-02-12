Advertise With Us
A blustery start for our Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Brrr! We’re starting our Sunday with cold, blustery conditions with temps in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s!

As the day goes along it will gradually warm up to around 60 with plenty of sunshine. It stays breezy throughout the day.

Monday starts chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Valentine’s day looks nice with lows in the mid 40s and highs around 70. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the evening.

The next major system will come through on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put our area in a 15% risk zone for severe weather. Stay tuned in the coming days as we get more information on this system.

