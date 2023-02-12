A blustery start for our Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Brrr! We’re starting our Sunday with cold, blustery conditions with temps in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s!

As the day goes along it will gradually warm up to around 60 with plenty of sunshine. It stays breezy throughout the day.

Monday starts chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Valentine’s day looks nice with lows in the mid 40s and highs around 70. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the evening.

The next major system will come through on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put our area in a 15% risk zone for severe weather. Stay tuned in the coming days as we get more information on this system.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.