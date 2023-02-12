Cold weather didn’t stop folks from enjoying “Maids of Mirth” parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday’s cold, drizzly weather was no match for folks’ excitement as they gathered downtown for yet another Mardi Gras parade.

“I just love Mardi Gras, I love Mobile, Alabama, it’s the best place-- the birthplace of Mardi Gras, let’s go!” said Layton Warren.

Warren has been celebrating Mardi Gras for years, and brought a group of friends for yet another night of fun.

Everyone braved the cold in coats and gloves, but spirits were warm as they ushered in the Maids of Mirth parade.

“The cold weather is not affecting me though- we are so excited, we don’t care about the weather,” said one.

Some locals say the Mardi Gras season feels a lot like Christmas.

“It’s just been so cool to be able to bring my friends out to experience my city and my hometown and it’s become their home too so I love it,” said Jabraun Bass.

Another round of vibrant floats made their way down the streets- from a birthday party float to a dazzling disco group.

And of course- moonpies and beads were launched into eager hands.

“I have about 14 garbage bags full of beads so I can’t wait to add more to my collection because Mobile is the best city I’ve ever lived in,” said one.

Some traveled long distances just to experience an authentic Mobile Mardi Gras.

“I’m here from Homer, Alaska. I came down to see family and friends and now we’re at Mardi Gras,” said one.

All folks shared the same goal- to simply make memories.

The next parades, ‘Neptune’s Daughters’ and ‘Order of Isis’ will roll in Downtown Mobile on Sunday, February 12th, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for an extensive list of upcoming parades.

