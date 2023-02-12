Crews battle blaze in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Jackson responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night.

The company is located between Grove Hill and Jackson.

Crews from the Jackson, Antioch and Salitpa fire departments battled the blaze.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.