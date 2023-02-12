Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Crews battle blaze in Clarke County

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Jackson responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night.

The company is located between Grove Hill and Jackson.

Crews from the Jackson, Antioch and Salitpa fire departments battled the blaze.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

Latest News

Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at nightclub
Upcoming parades in Mobile, Baldwin counties Feb. 12-Feb. 18
Upcoming parades in Mobile, Baldwin counties Feb. 12-Feb. 18
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
Raindrops, MoonPies and trinkets shower revelers at Mobile Mystics Parade
Raindrops, MoonPies and trinkets shower revelers at Mobile Mystics Parade