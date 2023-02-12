Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs and their owners strutted their stuff Saturday as he Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded through downtown Fairhope.

Some of the dogs wore costumes. This year’s theme was “Top Dog” -- a play off the blockbuster movie “Top Gun.”

The event also served as a fundraiser, with all donations going directly to benefit The Haven, Fairhope’s no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.