Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs and their owners strutted their stuff Saturday as he Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded through downtown Fairhope.

Some of the dogs wore costumes. This year’s theme was “Top Dog” -- a play off the blockbuster movie “Top Gun.”

The event also served as a fundraiser, with all donations going directly to benefit The Haven, Fairhope’s no-kill, nonprofit animal shelter.

