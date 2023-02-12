Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today.

It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Mobile Police Department and will have more information once it becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

Latest News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Crews battle blaze in Clarke County
Crews battle blaze in Clarke County
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at nightclub