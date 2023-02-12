One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal accident occurred on Interstate 10 early this morning, Sunday, February 12, 2023. At approximately 3:30 AM, a vehicle traveling westbound crashed into the back of a second vehicle near mile marker 37, causing both vehicles to veer off into the median.

According to Daphne Police, the first vehicle went through the barrier and into the eastbound lanes, where the driver was ejected from the car. Tragically, the driver was hit by at least one eastbound vehicle and did not survive.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identification until his family can be notified.

