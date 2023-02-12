Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal accident occurred on Interstate 10 early this morning, Sunday, February 12, 2023. At approximately 3:30 AM, a vehicle traveling westbound crashed into the back of a second vehicle near mile marker 37, causing both vehicles to veer off into the median.

According to Daphne Police, the first vehicle went through the barrier and into the eastbound lanes, where the driver was ejected from the car. Tragically, the driver was hit by at least one eastbound vehicle and did not survive.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identification until his family can be notified.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Superbowl LVII
Alabama roots run deep in Super Bowl LVII
Several UT business students will be in Arizona working events around the Super Bowl
Super Poll: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama. Where do you stand on the issue?
Rain doesn't stop Mobile Mystics from rolling Saturday afternoon.
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope