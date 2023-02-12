Police: Man wearing shirt with Amazon logo caught on cam breaking into home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are trying to identify the suspect in a break-in who was caught on camera dressed in an seeming attempt to resemble an Amazon delivery driver.

Ring camera video shows the masked suspect breaking into an Akron home in broad daylight while wearing what appears to be a shirt with an Amazon logo.

WOIO spoke with Justin McCrary, who lives a few houses down.

“I mean, it’s kind of nerve-wracking to know that people are hitting so close to home, and with a company logo that … they either got from an employee or they’re a former employee, at that time of day is scary,” he said. “I mean, we order at least a few times a week, and we don’t know who’s coming to our door.”

Police said the break-in happened after 3 p.m. on Dec. 30. In police bodycam video, the victim tells police the suspect smashed out a back window to break into his home.

“He just threw it, I mean, the rock is right there, like, just threw it,” the victim told officers. “When I came in all I seen is ****ing glass and I don’t see my dogs, so I start to just panic like where the **** is my dogs at?”

Authorities said have not been able to determine whether the suspect on video is an actual Amazon employee or if he was just posing as one.

A spokesperson with Amazon told WOIO the hoodie seen in the video is not part of their approved Amazon uniforms, but also said they could not investigate without more information.

Another neighbor, Kenneth, said he did not believe the suspect is an Amazon driver.

“It’s obviously someone wearing an Amazon shirt just trying to pose as one, but I mean it’s sad. But I mean whoever it is, they’re going to pick the wrong house one day,” Kenneth said.

The victim reportedly told police the suspect stole his gun, an iPad, a pair of diamond earrings, a designer hat, a belt, and shoes. He said $1,000 in cash was also taken.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact Akron detectives at 330-375-2464 or to call the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-2677.

