State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated an expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort with a groundbreaking Saturday morning.

The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million federal grant.

The cemetery opened 10 years ago. This is the first of nine planned expansions that will serve Alabama veterans for a total of 100 years.

“We are so happy this facility is in Baldwin County and South Alabama,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis. “This community has been so open and cooperative and partner with us in operating the cemetery. We’re just so grateful to be in this community.”

Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., said, “It’s important to our veteran community. We can’t show enough respect of our veterans and our military base as a whole. But this cemetery and this expansion it gets us through another 10 years of serving our veterans who have served us. They served us first -- I said it earlier -- they served us first, so we need to make sure we serve them to the very end.”

Work should start in the near future and completion of the two-acre expansion is expected sometime in 2024.

---

