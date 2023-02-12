Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Super Poll: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama. Where do you stand on the issue?

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of dollars will be bet on the Super Bowl, but none legally in Alabama.

It’s a familiar story. The state has some of the most restrictive gambling laws in the country, and past efforts to open up gaming have stalled in the Legislature.

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) has led the drive to legalize sports betting, along with other forms of gambling. Despite success in the Senate, his bills have died in state House of Representatives. He told FOX10 News that he still favors expanding gambling in the state but said he is unsure whether he will try again this year, given the resistance from House leadership.

“We’re at a standoff like we were last year,” he said. “You know, I bought the comprehensive bill and (state Rep.) Chip Brown dropped the lottery in the House. And neither one of them passed. Everybody was waiting for somebody else to take the first step.”

FOX10 News will take a deeper look at sports betting on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Rain doesn't stop Mobile Mystics from rolling Saturday afternoon.
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at nightclub
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion