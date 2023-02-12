Super Poll: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama. Where do you stand on the issue?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of dollars will be bet on the Super Bowl, but none legally in Alabama.

It’s a familiar story. The state has some of the most restrictive gambling laws in the country, and past efforts to open up gaming have stalled in the Legislature.

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) has led the drive to legalize sports betting, along with other forms of gambling. Despite success in the Senate, his bills have died in state House of Representatives. He told FOX10 News that he still favors expanding gambling in the state but said he is unsure whether he will try again this year, given the resistance from House leadership.

“We’re at a standoff like we were last year,” he said. “You know, I bought the comprehensive bill and (state Rep.) Chip Brown dropped the lottery in the House. And neither one of them passed. Everybody was waiting for somebody else to take the first step.”

