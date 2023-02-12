A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain or shine -- there was never any question if the Mobile Mystics were gonna roll. And if we’re being honest -- the Port City isn’t afraid of a little rain.

“It doesn’t matter... It doesn’t matter -- it’s still fun,” said a brother and sister.

“Woman: Hey it’s raining -- but we are still going to roll -- that’s Mardi Gras -- we’re having a great time actually. Soaking wet -- but who cares!”

“Couple: Absolutely beautiful day in Mobile, Alabama... I expected absolutely nothing less! Man: It’s good -- this is my first Mardi Gras the rain is not too bad -- but this is a good time!”

“Guys: The queens are our girlfriends and we’re going to show them love regardless if it’s raining or whatever it’s going to to do -- we’re going to be here.”

FOX 10 News also not afraid to get wet -- our crew donning our FOX 10 rain jackets representing on the FOX 10 Mardi Gras float! So much fun -- to see everyone along the parade route!

“Woman: A great time! I haven’t been down here in quite a few years -- it’s really good!”

While the rain was off and on -- one thing that was constant -- all the trinkets -- big and small!

“Man: All the throws -- we’ve got a bag full of throws! We’re excited about the amount of throws we were able to catch!”

“Kids: We got this big stuffed animal, a big pack of light up beads and just a lot of swords and stuff!”

And if you’re holding out for better weather -- you’re in luck. We’ve got another week and a half of this -- many more chances to celebrate the birth place of where it all started!

“Woman: Home of Mardi Gras! -- We love New Orleans but you know we’re the blueprint!”

According to Mobile Police -- a little more than 5,500 people attended the Mobile Mystics parade. Officers responded to four complaints, handed out 47 parking citations, and towed 49 vehicles.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.