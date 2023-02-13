Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - One person has died after a Sunday afternoon mass shooting in Louisville, Mississippi, which left five others injured.

Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets confirms 23-year-old Devonte McMillian died at a Jackson hospital Sunday evening.

McMillian was shot in the head during the melee at what is known as Blackwell’s Store.

A total of six people were shot. Three were flown to a Jackson hospital. The others were treated at Winston Medical Center.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness said there are multiple suspects involved, including some juveniles. One person is in custody.

It’s unclear if that person was injured during the shooting. Their name and possible charges have not been released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Hundreds of cars towed already during Mardi Gras season
UPDATE: MPD revises hours for temporary impound lot during Mardi Gras season
This is one of the busiest days of the year for Fairhope Chocolate
Local businesses staying busy for this year’s Valentine’s Day
Lott Middle School counselor collecting hundreds of moon pies for students
Lott Middle School counselor collecting hundreds of moon pies for students
Witness video shows moments leading up to a man’s death in JPD custody
Hundreds of cars towed this carnival season
Hundreds of cars towed this carnival season