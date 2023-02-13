Baby massage expert shares viral hacks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - So many parents are looking for ways to get their babies to fall and stay asleep. Did you know that infant massage can help babies sleep better? It’s true! When babies are massaged, they release oxytocin, the feel-good hormone which calms, soothes and promotes sleep. Also, massage increases the sleep-regulating hormones melatonin and serotonin, and decreases cortisol (the stress hormone). Research shows that massaging a baby regularly helps to get their circadian rhythms on track. Elina Furman would love to discuss this topic and much more.

With March National Sleep Awareness Month right around the bend, Elina can discuss how baby massage done at any part of the day helps set the circadian rhythms that can help parents synchronize their baby’s sleep schedules with theirs and get a restful night’s sleep. She can also demonstrate 3 baby sleep hacks that are all-natural and have gone viral on social media: 1. SLEEP JEDI TRICK: How massaging in this one spot on baby’s neck can lead to better sleep.

2. EYE BROW SWEEP: How to massage baby’s face to induce sleep

3. HEAD SCRATCHER: How to gently massage your baby’s head to lull them to sleep

