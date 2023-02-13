MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the 30s for most spots. Our sky will be mostly sunny during the day and the temps will warm up fast. Expect the high to be around 70 later this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight and into Tuesday but rain chances will be low through Wednesday with 10-20% coverage expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be the next active weather day with rain chances at 60% and severe weather possible. Too soon to know more specifics on this but we’ll be watching things carefully. Another short lived cold snap will follow the storms. Highs will be in the low 70s today and tomorrow. Highs hit the mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday but will drop to the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Morning temps rebound to the mid to low 60s Wednesday and Thursday mornings as muggy air returns and could set the stage for active weather later this week.

