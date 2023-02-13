Creative Valentine’s Day ideas inspired by Netflix shows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lifestyle Mom Expert Veena Crownholm shares her love of crafting and creating this Valentine’s Day. Drawing inspiration from familiar favorites and new shows only on Netflix, Veena sweetens up the holiday with ideas for Valentine’s Day of every variety - from family members, to tween/teen galentine’s, to classmates, to teachers, and beyond!

WEDNESDAY

Hand Mold/Thing For Your Things - Valentine’s Day takes a light-hearted, dark turn with this ‘handy’ craft for tweens/teens. Viewers will learn how to make and decorate a mold cast of their hand that can hold all the little things (including an iPhone). It’s a fun gift to say “I’ve gotta hand it to you, friend, you dislike Valentine’s Day as much as I do!”

PRINCESS POWER

Fruit Wands – Using fruits that represent the new Princess friends from PRINCESS POWER, and the four different Fruitdoms, Crownholm will create this magical (and healthy!) sweet treat using blueberry, kiwi, pineapple and raspberry, cut out in various shapes from hearts to stars. These ‘wands’ will be topped off with colorful ribbons for a finishing royal touch.

MY DAD THE BOUNTY HUNTER

Edible Galaxy Slime - An out-of-this-world project, and great classroom handout option, Edible Galaxy Slime is a cosmic treat that is as fun to play with as it is delicious to eat. These will leave kids wanting to show their friends how much they make their hearts gooey with joy!

SONIC PRIME

Donut Tower - Sonic’s iconic gold rings take the cake with this Valentine’s Day showstopper! Viewers are given instructions to make donuts at home and tips for a simple “food hack” adding edible gold powder to store-bought donuts. Perfect for kids to indulge in over Valentine’s Day breakfast, to enjoy with their class, or simply to present as a Valentine’s Day gift to their school’s teachers’ lounge.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE

Cupid Floats with Valentine’s Day Toppers - Part beverage, part dessert wonder, this project is a cat-tastic, kid favorite way to toast Valentine’s Day! Topper suggestions and plus-ups include red Twizzler straws, cotton candy puffs and strawberry heart stirrers. These floats have the visual “wow” factor to make any valentine blush with appreciation!

