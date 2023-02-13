Eight people displaced after Grand Bay mobile home engulfed in flames Sunday

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A man nearly burned to death in an early morning fire in Grand Bay Sunday.

The victim suffered from burns over 90 percent of his body.

Investigators say eight people were inside when the fire started.

The trailer fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Grandview Drive, which is off Potter Tract.

A neighbor, Joseph Meredith, says he frantically woke up when he heard what sounded like an explosion.

He says he and his wife rushed next door, but by that time the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

“By the time they got here, as far as the house was, the house was basically gone,” Meredith said.

Not much is left of the mobile home, the fire destroyed everything inside.

Both the Grand Bay and St. Elmo Volunteer Fire Departments rushed out when the home went up in flames.

Meredith who lives next door says he and his wife woke up, in a panic, in the middle of the night.

“We noticed that the house across the street from us was going up in flames,” Meredith said. “My wife and I immediately got dressed and came over.”

David Wade with Grand Bay Fire Rescue says at least 4 of the people pulled out had minor injuries.

One man is in critical condition, 90% of his body was burned.

He’s in University Hospital.

Meredith says it was a tragic moment to witness as they tried to help their neighbors.

“Hard. Hard to see you know your neighbor’s house go up in flames. My wife brought water to I think everybody that was out here, just a bottle of water and she brought her coat to try to cover up somebody that seemed like they may be going into shock,” Meredith said.

The fire marshall is still investigating what caused the fire and where it started in the home.

