Everyone makes it out safely as fire breaks out overnight on Mobile’s English Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to an early morning house fire today the the 500 block of English Street.

Everyone is OK, but there were some tense moments for those inside the home when that fire broke out.

Crews responded just about 1:20 a.m. to the residence on English Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The discovered the single-story residence with smoke present.

Firefighters on the scene tell us that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The fire resulted in extensive damage to the side of the home, but crews were able to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire and damage estimates are under investigation, according to the MFRD.

