Folks take to Downtown Mobile to watch the Super Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Super Bowl is the most-watched event in the U.S. every year.

Some watch the matchup at home, while others catch the game out-and-about.

FOX10 News took to Downtown Mobile to talk to folks during the big game.

“Eagles!”

“Go chiefs!”

“Jalen Hurts all the way. Alabama-- roll tide-- Jalen Hurts!”

“It’s gonna be a tough game, it’s gonna be a good game. I think the Chiefs are gonna come out on top. You can’t go wrong with Patrick Maholmes.”

“We’re Alabama fans-- Jalen Hurts-- so go Philly.”

In the large sea of green, but there was still a handful of folks decked out in red.

“There’s not many of us in Mobile because Jalen Hurts is a Philly-- but I am trying to represent the Chiefs and I’m excited,” said Caryn Milner.

“There is lots of friction with some Kansas City fans here, but we are all about brotherly love and sisterly affection,” said Maureen Kenney.

People crowded Heroes Sports Bar and Grille on Dauphin Street- ready to catch the game over food and drinks.

“This is our first stop at Heroes, and it will be a repeat-- this is a wonderful atmosphere and everything with all the tv’s-- you’re not missing any action whatsoever.”

Milner said dining at Heroes with her mom is their Super Bowl tradition.

“We try to go here-- you gotta get here early. The food is amazing. They made the menu smaller so the food comes within minutes,” added Milner.

Two blocks over, Stables Bar opened its patio for guests to grab a burger or hot dog while enjoying the mild weather.

“Stables is a great venue for sporting events, so we love coming here.”

Several folks said they were going to watch the game then head straight to the Mardi Gras parades happening Sunday night.

