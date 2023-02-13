Fort Morgan Oyster Fest 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Whether you like ‘em naked or dressed to impress, Sassy Bass, The Beach Club Resort and Spa, and Navy Cove Oysters will be serving up happiness on a half shell at the Annual Fort Morgan Oyster Fest. It is held the last Saturday of February each year at The Beach Club Resort and Spa. Join us for food, fun, and oyster perfection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2023 festival is slated Feb. 25.

We’ll be serving up Navy Cove and other Fort Morgan oysters several ways, so wear your stretchy pants and bring your appetite! Additional festival food and drinks (including beer and cocktails) will also be available.

When you’re not slurping down your favorite seafood, tap your toes to great live music on the music stage, where two bands will perform throughout the day. More than 40 Alabama-based arts and crafts vendors will be onsite for browsing. You can also enjoy a host of fun games, contests, and kid’s crafts and activities throughout the day. Practice your oyster-shucking skills and you may be invited to enter the Oyster Shucking Contest!

Admission tickets are required to enter Festival grounds. Each ticket includes admission to the festival grounds, parking at The Beach Club Resort & Spa, and 10 food and non-alcoholic beverage tickets (valued at $1.25 each).

Early Bird: $25 if purchased online by February 1

After February 1: $30

Day of Event: $35

*If event sells out prior to February 25, tickets will not be available the day of the event.

