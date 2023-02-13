Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health completes sale of Thomas Medical Center building to Daphne

(Arizona's Family)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health announced that it completed the sale of the Thomas Medical Center building, located at 27961 US-98, to the City of Daphne.

The statement said that Infirmary Health and its affiliates will continue to work at the location as a tenant of the City of Daphne for the next three to six years as they finalize plans for a replacement facility.

