Judy Wilkins-Smith decodes emotional DNA

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Judy Wilkins-Smith, world-renowned Systemic Work and Constellations Expert, Author, and Motivational Speaker, explains how to use systemic Work and Constellations to uncover the multi-generational patterns that instruct our relationships, discern those that are in service of growth and those that are not, and offers guidance for shifting those limiting, inherited patterns to create healthy, dynamic relationships. She is the author of Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint: A Powerful Guide to Transformation Through Disentangling Multigenerational Patterns.

Learn more at: https://judywilkins-smith.com/

