Man fatally shot on East Berry Avenue in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - No suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in Foley this morning, but law enforcement officials there say investigators are working some leads.

Police say the victim, who they have identified as Ronald Joe Barnett of Foley, was fatally shot around 5 a.m. This happened at a residence in the 200 block of East Berry Avenue.

The victim was shot in the yard at the residence. Police said he was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crime scene tape surrounds the yard, and evidence markers have been placed in an area on Vulcan Drive around the corner from the shooting scene.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has assumed command of the ongoing investigation, the Foley Police Department says.

Crime scene tape surrounds a residential yard on East Berry Avenue in Foley, where a male victim was shot and killed early Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2023. (Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

Evidence markers have been placed in an area around the corner from the shooting scene at a home on East Berry Avenue in Foley. (Hal Scheurich, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.