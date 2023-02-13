May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - May Day Park in Daphne is now temporarily closed as the city works to make improvements to the area.

For the next six months, crews will work on improving the pier and drainage.

Residents say it’s an exciting time in the area.

“I think it’s wonderful because anytime you have beachfront property. There’s a lot of upkeep,” Lynn Saye said.

“A lot of people use the park. Especially with the schools so close. Parents bring their kids there all the time and let them run out some more energy. It’s a good thing to improve those parks down there,” Philip Saye said.

They’ve seen the park go through many changes over the years and are looking forward to seeing the latest improvements.

“I grew up here. How it looks now and what it was a long time ago, it’s just wonderful,” Lynn Saye Said.

While it’s closed, the city asks that you avoid the area.

