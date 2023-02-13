Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements

For the next six months, crews will work on improving the pier and drainage.
The park will closed for the next six months.
The park will closed for the next six months.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - May Day Park in Daphne is now temporarily closed as the city works to make improvements to the area.

For the next six months, crews will work on improving the pier and drainage.

Residents say it’s an exciting time in the area.

“I think it’s wonderful because anytime you have beachfront property. There’s a lot of upkeep,” Lynn Saye said.

“A lot of people use the park. Especially with the schools so close. Parents bring their kids there all the time and let them run out some more energy. It’s a good thing to improve those parks down there,” Philip Saye said.

They’ve seen the park go through many changes over the years and are looking forward to seeing the latest improvements.

“I grew up here. How it looks now and what it was a long time ago, it’s just wonderful,” Lynn Saye Said.

While it’s closed, the city asks that you avoid the area.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

Multiple-vehicle crash causes I-10 lane closures in Baldwin County
Crime scene tape surrounds a residential yard on Berry Avenue in Foley, where a male victim was...
Man fatally shot on East Berry Avenue in Foley
The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.
College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’
Fire breaks out overnight on Mobile’s English Street
Everyone makes it out safely as fire breaks out overnight on Mobile’s English Street