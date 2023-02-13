Advertise With Us
MFRD responded to an early morning house fire.

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire and Rescue said they responded to an early morning fire on English Street.

Authorities said crews were dispatched to the 500 block of English Street and discovered a single story residence with smoke present.

Officials said the occupants had evacuated safely before the crews arrived and the fire was located and extinguished without incident.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire and damage estimates are under investigation, according to authorities.

