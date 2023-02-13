MPD investigating a pair of assaults from Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two assaults that occurred Sunday morning.

The first one occurred at 4:00 a.m. when police said they were dispatched to the Economy Inn at 1851 St. Stephens Road in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound in one of the rooms and transported her to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they determined an unknown male suspect knocked on the door and when the victim opened it, the suspect fired a shot into the room.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

The second occurred at 11:50 a.m. when MPD said they were dispatched to University Hospital in reference to a male who had been shot.

Police said they determined the man was at the 1000 block of Colgin Street when a male suspect who the victim knew approached him with a gun and demanded money before shooting the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for a non-life-threatening injury and the investigation is ongoing, according to police

