Multiple-vehicle crash causes I-10 lane closures in Baldwin County

12:35 P.M. UPDATE FROM ALEA: I-10 eastbound at the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County is now clear. The westbound lane remains closed at this time.

---

EARLIER STORY:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday has caused a lane closure.

One westbound and one eastbound lane (inside lanes) of Interstate 10 near the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at 12:15 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic control. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are also on scene investigating.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.