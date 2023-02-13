Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Multiple-vehicle crash causes I-10 lane closures in Baldwin County

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

12:35 P.M. UPDATE FROM ALEA: I-10 eastbound at the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County is now clear. The westbound lane remains closed at this time.

---

EARLIER STORY:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday has caused a lane closure.

One westbound and one eastbound lane (inside lanes) of Interstate 10 near the 45 mile marker in Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at 12:15 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic control. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are also on scene investigating.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

The park will closed for the next six months.
May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements
Crime scene tape surrounds a residential yard on Berry Avenue in Foley, where a male victim was...
Man fatally shot on East Berry Avenue in Foley
The College Board is responding to the backlash over its African American AP course.
College Board says Florida officials’ claims about African American AP course are ‘slander’
Fire breaks out overnight on Mobile’s English Street
Everyone makes it out safely as fire breaks out overnight on Mobile’s English Street