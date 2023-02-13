Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police arrest two suspects in separate burglaries

Daniel White (left) and Daniel Macon (right)
Daniel White (left) and Daniel Macon (right)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they made two arrests on Friday in two separate burglaries.

The first was at 1:10 p.m. when police said they initiated a traffic stop on a BOLO vehicle near St. Stephens Road and Mott Drive and arrested Daniel White, 39, in connection to a recent burglary.

The second occurred at 7:00 p.m. when authorities said they arrested Daniel Macon, 42, at the intersection of Cody Road and Grelot Road for outstanding felony warrants.

Police said after further investigation, they determined Macon was a suspect in multiple burglaries at Red Dot Storage located at 1550 Leroy Stevens Road.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams

Latest News

MPD investigating a pair of assaults from Sunday
May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements
May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements
A federal judge said Friday Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed, with court filings...
Alabama prison staff shortage worsens despite court order
The park will closed for the next six months.
May Day Park in Daphne closed for the next six months for improvements