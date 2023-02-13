Police arrest two suspects in separate burglaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they made two arrests on Friday in two separate burglaries.

The first was at 1:10 p.m. when police said they initiated a traffic stop on a BOLO vehicle near St. Stephens Road and Mott Drive and arrested Daniel White, 39, in connection to a recent burglary.

The second occurred at 7:00 p.m. when authorities said they arrested Daniel Macon, 42, at the intersection of Cody Road and Grelot Road for outstanding felony warrants.

Police said after further investigation, they determined Macon was a suspect in multiple burglaries at Red Dot Storage located at 1550 Leroy Stevens Road.

